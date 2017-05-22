Gov. Andrew Cuomo names Appellate Division justices

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed nine state Supreme Court justices to serve at the Appellate Division level. Cuomo elevated Justice Joanne Winslow to fill a vacancy in the Fourth Department, which covers 22 counties, including Monroe. Winslow was elected to a state Supreme Court seat in the Seventh Judicial District in 2008. She was assigned to the ...