Home / News / Gov. Andrew Cuomo names Appellate Division justices

Gov. Andrew Cuomo names Appellate Division justices

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed nine state Supreme Court justices to serve at the Appellate Division level. Cuomo elevated Justice Joanne Winslow to fill a vacancy in the Fourth Department, which covers 22 counties, including Monroe. Winslow was elected to a state Supreme Court seat in the Seventh Judicial District in 2008.  She was assigned to the ...

