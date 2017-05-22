Jennifer Garigen | AP Professionals

Don't Miss
May 22, 2017

Jennifer Garigen has been promoted to division director of AP Professionals of Rochester’s new division as of March 2017. She has been with AP for 17 years and had been focusing on accounting, finance, and human resources recruiting since 2009. Prior to that, she worked across various sectors and industries focusing on administrative support placement. ...

