Home / Law / Judge denies appointed counsel over imputed income

Judge denies appointed counsel over imputed income

Claims applicant could earn $50,000 a year

By: Bennett Loudon May 22, 2017 0

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger has decided that a well-educated but unemployed man facing jail time for contempt in a child custody case does not qualify for an appointed counsel because he has the potential to earn enough money to pay for his own lawyer. In the 42-page decision released Friday, Dollinger listed ...

