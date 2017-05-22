Judgments Supreme and County Court for May 12, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. ALEXANDER, KARINA M 534 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 AMERICAN RENTAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS LLC et ano. 67 QUENTIN ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ...