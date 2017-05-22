Don't Miss
Justices make it easier for companies to defend patent cases

SAM HANANEL May 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it easier for companies to defend themselves against patent infringement lawsuits. The justices ruled unanimously on Monday that such lawsuits can be filed only in states where defendants are incorporated. The issue is important to many companies that complained about patent owners choosing more favorable courts in other ...

