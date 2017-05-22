Matt Taylor | AP Professionals

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

Matt Taylor has been promoted to president of the Rochester office for AP Professionals. He has been with AP for 10 years. He will continue to lead the permanent placement division, focusing on accounting, finance, and human resources and oversee the AP Syracuse office while developing additional business opportunities across the current AP offices and ...

