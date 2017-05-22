Matt Taylor | AP Professionals

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Matt Taylor has been promoted to president of the Rochester office for AP Professionals. He has been with AP for 10 years. He will continue to lead the permanent placement division, focusing on accounting, finance, and human resources and oversee the AP Syracuse office while developing additional business opportunities across the current AP offices and ...