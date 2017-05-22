Matthew J. DeMarco | Goldberg Segalla

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Matthew J. DeMarco has joined Goldberg Segalla as an associate in the firm’s Rochester office. He was previously with Hamberger & Weiss in Rochester. DeMarco focuses his practice on workers’ compensation defense. He has represented insurers and self-insured employers in all aspects of workers’ compensation claims, including preparing initial case evaluations, controverting claims, and managing ...