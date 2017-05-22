Matthew J. DeMarco | Goldberg Segalla

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

Matthew J. DeMarco has joined Goldberg Segalla as an associate in the firm’s Rochester office. He was previously with Hamberger & Weiss in Rochester. DeMarco focuses his practice on workers’ compensation defense. He has represented insurers and self-insured employers in all aspects of workers’ compensation claims, including preparing initial case evaluations, controverting claims, and managing ...

