Mortgages filed May 12, 2017

Mortgages filed May 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 12, 2017 (99) CHURCHVILLE LYTTLE, LORIE A Property Address: 1048 JOHNSON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9305 Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $5,897.61 FAIRPORT TRONNES, MARTINE M & TRONNES, THEODORE A Property Address: 1015 MOSELEY RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3853 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 LINDER, LAURA B Property Address: 25 CEDARVIEW, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8969 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $123,400.00 FALBO, KAREN D & FALBO, THOMAS P Property Address: 8 ...

