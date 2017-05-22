Don't Miss
Home / News / Officials: Alaska man shoots self in head, kills girlfriend

Officials: Alaska man shoots self in head, kills girlfriend

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2017 0

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea for an Alaska man accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest. Prosecutors say Brittanymae Haag was trying to prevent Victor Carl Sibson from killing himself when she was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo