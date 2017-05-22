Don't Miss
Bill Cosby jury pool a tough puzzle

Majority voice hardship, one-third have opinions on case

By: The Associated Press JOE MANDAK, MARYCLAIRE DALE and DAKE KANG May 22, 2017 0

PITTSBURGH — One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby's sex assault case Monday said they've formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while the majority said it would be difficult to spend several weeks sequestered across the state. And 35 of the 100 people questioned said they or a family member or close friend ...

