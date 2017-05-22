Richard McGuirk | Nixon Peabody LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Nixon Peabody is expanding its commercial and IP Litigation practice in Rochester with the return of partner Richard A. McGuirk. McGuirk was previously an attorney in Nixon Peabody’s Litigation practice from 1999 through 2010, and was elevated to partner in 2002. McGuirk represents companies and individuals in complex litigation in a variety of high-stakes areas. ...