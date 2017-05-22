Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Richard McGuirk | Nixon Peabody LLP

Richard McGuirk | Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

Nixon Peabody is expanding its commercial and IP Litigation practice in Rochester with the return of partner Richard A. McGuirk. McGuirk was previously an attorney in Nixon Peabody’s Litigation practice from 1999 through 2010, and was elevated to partner in 2002. McGuirk represents companies and individuals in complex litigation in a variety of high-stakes areas. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo