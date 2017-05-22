Don't Miss
Rochester man admits to fatal shooting

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

A Rochester man pleaded guilty to charges related to the fatal shooting of another man in October. Quadmaine Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Aaron Bailey, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On Oct. 8, 2016, Aaron Bailey, 24, was found with a ...

