Rochester man admits to fatal shooting

A Rochester man pleaded guilty to charges related to the fatal shooting of another man in October. Quadmaine Robinson, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Aaron Bailey, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On Oct. 8, 2016, Aaron Bailey, 24, was found with a ...