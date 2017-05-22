Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 12, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 12, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. BARFIELD, SHANNON L 1793 APARTMENT 3 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,022.43 BRITTON, BRIDGET N 29 COLGATE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: CITIBANK SOUTH ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo