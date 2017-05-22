Don't Miss
Tim Zigarowicz | SWBR Architects

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

SWBR has promoted Tim Zigarowicz, AIA, to senior associate. Since joining the firm in 2004, he has managed several high-profile affordable, supportive, senior and market-rate housing projects, many of which were designed and constructed to be certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Homes. Most recently, he served as the architect for the new DePaul ...

