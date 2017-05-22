Tim Zigarowicz | SWBR Architects

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SWBR has promoted Tim Zigarowicz, AIA, to senior associate. Since joining the firm in 2004, he has managed several high-profile affordable, supportive, senior and market-rate housing projects, many of which were designed and constructed to be certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Homes. Most recently, he served as the architect for the new DePaul ...