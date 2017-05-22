Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 22, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Atorney/Judgment Amount 63 Rialto St Rochester 14621 05/22/2017 02:00 PM Aldridge Pite, LLP $83,500.40 185 Webster Ave Rochester 14609 05/22/2017 09:15 AM Stern & Eisenberg, PC $72,307.81 71 Meadowcroft Rd Irondequoit 14609 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo