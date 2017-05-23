Don't Miss
Home / Law / A model for prosecuting illegal immigration

A model for prosecuting illegal immigration

Trump plans aim to replicate Tough Texas court

By: The Associated Press ALICIA A. CALDWELL May 23, 2017 0

DEL RIO, Texas — One by one, the Mexican men stood in the jury box, shackles rattling as they fidgeted slightly and pleaded guilty to crossing the U.S. border illegally. They had come for better jobs, many to earn more money to help raise their children, their defense lawyer told a federal magistrate in a quiet ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo