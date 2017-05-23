Can Michael Flynn refuse to turn over documents to Congress? Yes – but he risks jail.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's reticence to testify before Congress about his behavior before and after the inauguration of Donald Trump was always obvious. His attorney indicated that Flynn would testify in exchange for immunity back in March - a ploy that seemed designed to muck up any external criminal investigation of Flynn. Such ...