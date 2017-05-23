Court denies appeal for egg executives in salmonella case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A father and son whose Iowa-based egg production company caused a massive 2010 salmonella outbreak cannot further appeal their sentences for misdemeanor food safety violations, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. The highest U.S. court declined to hear the appeals of Austin "Jack" DeCoster and his son, Peter DeCoster, without comment ...