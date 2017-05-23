Don't Miss
Court denies appeal for egg executives in salmonella case

Court denies appeal for egg executives in salmonella case

By: The Associated Press DAVID PITT May 23, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A father and son whose Iowa-based egg production company caused a massive 2010 salmonella outbreak cannot further appeal their sentences for misdemeanor food safety violations, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. The highest U.S. court declined to hear the appeals of Austin "Jack" DeCoster and his son, Peter DeCoster, without comment ...

