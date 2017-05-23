Doug Foss excels as litigator for Harris Beach

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Doug Foss, member at Harris Beach PLLC and co-leader of the firm’s automotive and vehicle dealerships industry team and the business and commercial litigation practice group, went to law school thinking that he would not be a traditional lawyer. Foss grew up in the Rochester area, where his family was involved in the car dealership business. ...