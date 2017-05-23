Don't Miss
Home / Law / Doug Foss excels as litigator for Harris Beach

Doug Foss excels as litigator for Harris Beach

By: Sid Bahl May 23, 2017 0

Doug Foss, member at Harris Beach PLLC and co-leader of the firm’s automotive and vehicle dealerships industry team and the business and commercial litigation practice group, went to law school thinking that he would not be a traditional lawyer. Foss grew up in the Rochester area, where his family was involved in the car dealership business. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo