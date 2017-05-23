Fourth Department – Daycare: Dixon v. New York State Office of Children and Family Services

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Daycare Termination of License – Violation of Vehicle & Traffic Law Dixon v. New York State Office of Children and Family Services TP 16-01392 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the respondent’s determination revoking her registration to operate a family ...