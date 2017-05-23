Grand jury brings files charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Monroe County grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Devin Mason on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Monroe county District Attorney's Office. Mason is charged in connection with the killing of Christopher Smith, 33, on April 3. Smith was found dead in an alley in Rochester. The ...