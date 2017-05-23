Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 15, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for May 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. KOZLOWSKI, MICHAEL R 504 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $260.00 LAMERE, JOSHUA R 244 ROBERT QUIGLEY, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $760.00 LAVILLA, ANTHONY W 210 A CALM LAKE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo