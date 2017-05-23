Don't Miss
Mortgages filed May 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 15, 2017 (107) BRIGHTON BLACK, DANIEL D & BLACK, GRACE Property Address: 170 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3364 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $189,900.00 BROCKPORT ZYRA, MARGARET I & WAYNE, ZYRA Property Address: 2689 COLBY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9765 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $200,000.00 BAASE, CHARLES & BAASE, EUNICE Property Address: 27 CLOVERWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1705 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $50,000.00 CHURCHVILLE MCGOWAN, ...

