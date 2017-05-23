Don't Miss
New York state providing $10 million for Lake Ontario flooding recovery

By: The Associated Press May 23, 2017 0

The state is making $10 million in funding available to New York municipalities dealing with flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the funds will support flood recovery efforts such as repairing break walls, roads, culverts and public water and sewer infrastructure. The Democratic governor declared a state of emergency earlier this ...

