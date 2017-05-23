Don't Miss
Target, states reach settlement on data breach

By: The Associated Press ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , May 23, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. has reached an $18.5 million settlement over a massive data breach that occurred before Christmas in 2013, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. The agreement involving 47 states and the District of Columbia is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's office said. The ...

