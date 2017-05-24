Cicero to focus on MCBA strategic plan

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon May 24, 2017 0

The Monroe County Bar Association’s annual dinner on June 22 will be a bittersweet event for incoming President Jill M. Cicero. Not only will Cicero be installed as leader of the organization, but she also will accept the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award on behalf of her husband, Paul D. MacAulay, who died unexpectedly on Dec. ...

