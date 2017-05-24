Cicero to focus on MCBA strategic plan

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Monroe County Bar Association’s annual dinner on June 22 will be a bittersweet event for incoming President Jill M. Cicero. Not only will Cicero be installed as leader of the organization, but she also will accept the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award on behalf of her husband, Paul D. MacAulay, who died unexpectedly on Dec. ...