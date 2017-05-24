Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 16, 2017

Deeds filed May 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 16, 2017 (87) BRIGHTON FITZPATRICK, MEGAN et al to FREIMUTH, LAURA A Property Address: 170 COMMODORE PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11860 Page: 384 Tax Account: 123.14-1-75 Full Sale Price: $185,000 HEILBRONNER, LAWRENCE A et ano to HEILBRONNER-KOLTHOFF, LAWRENCE A et ano Property Address: 176 EASTLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11860 Page: 292 Tax Account: 137.09-1-56 Full Sale Price: $1 MASON, DAVID et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo