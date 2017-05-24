Don't Miss
Home / News / Bill Cosby sex assault case includes 2 black jurors

Bill Cosby sex assault case includes 2 black jurors

By: The Associated Press Joe Mandak and Maryclaire Dale May 24, 2017 0

PITTSBURGH — The jury that will hear the sex assault case against Bill Cosby will include two black jurors among its 12 members in a case Cosby believes could be racially motivated. Prosecutors and the defense team on Wednesday also chose six alternate jurors, two of them black. "It's a terrific jury made up of people of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo