Development Associate

Position summary: To provide assistance to developers developing affordable housing projects. The position will work directly with real estate developers to provide support and assistance with funding applications, site plan and other required approval, project management and project closeout. Required: B.A. degree or paralegal training. To apply, please email a detailed cover letter and resume to: Joshua Sankowski, Deputy ...