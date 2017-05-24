Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Breach of Contract: Gooley v. Board of Education

Fourth Department – Breach of Contract: Gooley v. Board of Education

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of Contract Destroyed Documents – Material Fact Gooley v. Board of Education CA 16-01396 Appealed from Supreme Court, Herkimer County Background: The plaintiff, a former superintendent of schools of the defendant town, commenced a breach of contract action seeking damages for a breach of an agreement involving compensation for making ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo