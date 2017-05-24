New push to fight child sex-trafﬁcking

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It's tough getting a consensus on anything these days, but child sex abuse and human trafficking are generally considered indefensible crimes. So who's defending them? According to "I Am Jane Doe," that would be Google. And Microsoft. And Facebook. And Yahoo. Directed by Mary Mazzio ("Lemonade Stories," "Underwater Dreams") and coming May 26 to Netflix after a ...