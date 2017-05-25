Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 17, 2017

Deeds filed May 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 17, 2017 (75) BRIGHTON EINBINDER, KEVIN et ano to EINBINDER, LAWRENCE Property Address: 59 BECKMAN PLACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11860 Page: 599 Tax Account: 136.12-3-63 Full Sale Price: $1 WRIGHT, ARLENE A to ARLENE A VANDERLINDE LIFETIME TRUST et ano Property Address: 2130 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11860 Page: 571 Tax Account: 137.19-1-62./C Full Sale Price: $1 WAGNER, DAVID E et ...

