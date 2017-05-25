Don't Miss
Home / News / First federal case under female genital mutilation ban spurs efforts to stiffen penalties

First federal case under female genital mutilation ban spurs efforts to stiffen penalties

By: The Washington Post Abigail Hauslohner May 25, 2017 0

Minnesota state Rep. Mary Franson received a note from a friend last year urging her to draft stricter legislation against female genital mutilation. The state already had banned the practice in 1994, so the Republican worried that a new law would seem "Islamophobic," given its target audience. One case changed her mind. Federal prosecutors last month charged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo