Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Jackson

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Jackson

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Domestic Violence Expert – Victim’s Behavior People v. Jackson KA 14-01615 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and criminal contempt. He argued that it was improper to allow an expert to testify on domestic violence. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo