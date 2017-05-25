Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Jackson

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Domestic Violence Expert – Victim’s Behavior People v. Jackson KA 14-01615 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and criminal contempt. He argued that it was improper to allow an expert to testify on domestic violence. Ruling: ...