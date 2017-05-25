Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal Possession of a Weapon: People v. Graham

Fourth Department – Criminal Possession of a Weapon: People v. Graham

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal Possession of a Weapon Temporary Innocent Possession – Jury Instruction People v. Graham KA 15-01692 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He argued that it was in error for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo