Fourth Department – Reasonable Suspicion: People v. Jones

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable Suspicion Temporal and Spatial Proximity to Scene of Crime People v. Jones KA 13-00818 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. At issue was the lawfulness of the defendant’s arrest and the admissibility of the evidence obtained by ...