Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Reasonable Suspicion: People v. Jones

Fourth Department – Reasonable Suspicion: People v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable Suspicion Temporal and Spatial Proximity to Scene of Crime People v. Jones KA 13-00818 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. At issue was the lawfulness of the defendant’s arrest and the admissibility of the evidence obtained by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo