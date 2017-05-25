Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault of reporter

GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault of reporter

By: The Associated Press Bobby Caina Calvan May 25, 2017 0

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Thursday's nationally-watched election for Montana's sole congressional seat got a last-minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte, was charged with misdemeanor assault for grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the ground. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin made the announcement shortly before midnight Wednesday in a written statement, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo