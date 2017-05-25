HEAL Clinic helps interpersonal violence victims

Don't Miss
By: Nora A. Jones May 25, 2017 0

What if a domestic violence victim could get an order of protection via Skype from his/her hospital bed? Rochester is one of few places that can offer that, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Catherine Cerulli, J.D., Ph.D. Cerulli was this month’s speaker at the Monroe County Bar Association’s Senior Attorney Committee meeting on May 23. ...

