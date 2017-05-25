Man is suing Hershey for ‘under-filling’ his box of Whoppers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A lawsuit alleging that Hershey is intentionally under-filling packages of Whoppers, Reese's Pieces and other candy has gotten the green light to move forward. Robert Bratton of Missouri claims that the $1 packages of chocolate he bought last fall were only partially full. The box of Whoppers, he argued in the lawsuit, was about 59 percent ...