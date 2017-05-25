Don't Miss
Home / News / Man is suing Hershey for ‘under-filling’ his box of Whoppers

Man is suing Hershey for ‘under-filling’ his box of Whoppers

By: The Washington Post Abha Bhattarai May 25, 2017 0

A lawsuit alleging that Hershey is intentionally under-filling packages of Whoppers, Reese's Pieces and other candy has gotten the green light to move forward. Robert Bratton of Missouri claims that the $1 packages of chocolate he bought last fall were only partially full. The box of Whoppers, he argued in the lawsuit, was about 59 percent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo