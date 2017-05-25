Don't Miss
Mortgages filed May 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 17, 2017 (79) BRIGHTON GOLDBERG, EDWARD & GOLDBERG, MARINA Property Address: 15 BONIFACE DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3333 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $130,000.00 BROCKPORT FTB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 23 CLINTON ST # 25, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1803 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $145,000.00 ABBEY, BETH & HECKMAN, CYAD J Property Address: 3149 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9410 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $81,500.00 CHURCHVILLE BLOUNT, MEGAN & ROBERT, REINHART Property ...

