News

Poll: Voters unaware of constitutional convention vote

By: The Associated Press May 25, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new poll has found that most New York state voters haven't heard anything about this fall's vote on a state constitutional convention. Voters will decide in November whether to hold a convention to consider changes to the state's governmental blueprint. But a Siena College poll found 67 percent of New Yorkers have ...

