Second Circuit – Drivers: Saleem, et al. v. Corporate Transportation Group, Ltd., et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Drivers Independent Contractors – Degree of Control Saleem, et al. v. Corporate Transportation Group, Ltd., et al. 15-88-cv Judges Leval, Livingston, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs are black-car drivers affiliated with the defendants, owners of black-car “base licenses” and other related entities. The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of summary judgment rejecting ...