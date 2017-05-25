Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Drivers: Saleem, et al. v. Corporate Transportation Group, Ltd., et al.

Second Circuit – Drivers: Saleem, et al. v. Corporate Transportation Group, Ltd., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Drivers Independent Contractors – Degree of Control Saleem, et al. v. Corporate Transportation Group, Ltd., et al. 15-88-cv Judges Leval, Livingston, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs are black-car drivers affiliated with the defendants, owners of black-car “base licenses” and other related entities. The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of summary judgment rejecting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo