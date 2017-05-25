Trump’s go-to lawyer Kasowitz: A pit bull loyal to the boss

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

He's not a criminal defense lawyer. He's not attuned to the ways of Washington. And he's not from a white-shoe law firm. Marc E. Kasowitz is a bare-knuckled litigator, a fiercely loyal defender of President Donald Trump and an expert at maneuvering through high-profile legal brawls such as the sexual harassment scandal engulfing former Fox News ...