Home / News / Western NY-based Moog Inc. to expand locally, add 200 jobs

By: The Associated Press May 25, 2017 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York-based defense and aerospace contractor plans to expand its two Buffalo-area facilities and add 200 jobs. State economic development officials announced Moog (mohg) Inc.'s $53 million expansion project during Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's visit to Buffalo on Wednesday. The plans call for expanding Moog's Aircraft Group facility located at company ...

