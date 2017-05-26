Analysis: Why his meetings between Kushner, Russians matter more than ever

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Investigators are scrutinizing a series of meetings held by Jared Kushner — President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser — as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the investigation. Kushner joined the administration in early January to focus on Middle East policy and ...