Bullet tests clear Detroit man in prison since 1992

Bullet tests clear Detroit man in prison since 1992

By: The Associated Press ED WHITE May 26, 2017 0

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday threw out the murder conviction of a Detroit man who has been in prison for 25 years after new tests on bullets supported his claim that police framed him with bogus evidence. Desmond Ricks, now 51, will be released from a prison in western Michigan. The Innocence Clinic at University ...

