Calendar Call for May 31, 2017

Calendar Call for May 31, 2017

May 26, 2017

Supreme Court THE HONORABLE DANIEL J. DOYLE WILL BE CALLING A STATUS CALENDAR OF THE FOLLOWING FORECLOSURE CASES ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2017 AT 9:30 AM. COUNSEL ARE EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN PERSON WITH SPECIFIC INFORMATION AS TO THE STATUS OF THE CASE TO DATE - FAILURE TO APPEAR WILL RESULT IN THE CASE BEING STRICKEN ...

