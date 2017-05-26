Don't Miss
Hearing set for felon juror

Defense seeks new trial after robbery convictions

By: Bennett Loudon May 26, 2017

A federal judge will hold a hearing to question a man who served on a jury that convicted two men of robbery charges because the juror failed to disclose that he is a convicted felon. At the hearing schedule for June 12 U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford will ask the man, so far identified only ...

