Judge clears pipeline protester charged in drone incident

Judge clears pipeline protester charged in drone incident

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2017 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Dakota Access pipeline protester accused of endangering a police plane with his drone in North Dakota last September has been cleared of all charges. The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2rGpfxh ) that a judge found 32-year-old Aaron Turgeon not guilty of reckless endangerment and physical obstruction of a government function after a ...

