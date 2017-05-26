Judge clears pipeline protester charged in drone incident

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Dakota Access pipeline protester accused of endangering a police plane with his drone in North Dakota last September has been cleared of all charges. The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2rGpfxh ) that a judge found 32-year-old Aaron Turgeon not guilty of reckless endangerment and physical obstruction of a government function after a ...