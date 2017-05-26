Man cleared of murder conviction after 24 years behind bars, with help of an ex-cop

Shaurn Thomas had claimed for 16 years that he didn't kill a popular Philadelphia businessman in a street robbery. He was 16 then, and said he had been at a juvenile court proceeding for trying to steal a motorcycle when the daylight slaying occurred. But the courts weren't buying it, and Thomas lost appeal after ...