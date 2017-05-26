Don't Miss
Home / News / Man cleared of murder conviction after 24 years behind bars, with help of an ex-cop

Man cleared of murder conviction after 24 years behind bars, with help of an ex-cop

By: The Washington Post Tom Jackman May 26, 2017 0

Shaurn Thomas had claimed for 16 years that he didn't kill a popular Philadelphia businessman in a street robbery. He was 16 then, and said he had been at a juvenile court proceeding for trying to steal a motorcycle when the daylight slaying occurred. But the courts weren't buying it, and Thomas lost appeal after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo